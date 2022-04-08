National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $338,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW opened at $16.00 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

