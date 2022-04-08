National Bank of Canada FI Invests $76,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

