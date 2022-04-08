National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 268 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

IHF opened at $291.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $293.37.

