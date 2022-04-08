National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $291.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $293.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.47.

