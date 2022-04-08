National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

