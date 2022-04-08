National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 8,792 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.27 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

About Absolute Software (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.