National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 207.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 94,849 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 153.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $144.01 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $123.43 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88.

