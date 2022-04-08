National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $144.01 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $123.43 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88.

