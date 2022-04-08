National Bank of Canada FI Invests $81,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

