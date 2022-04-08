National Bank of Canada FI Invests $86,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 671,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

