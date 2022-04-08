National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.26% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNL stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 514.74% and a net margin of 3,107.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

