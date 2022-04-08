National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bumble by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bumble by 16,829.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

BMBL stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

