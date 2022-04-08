DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.18.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $34.01 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.18.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 28.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.