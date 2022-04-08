The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

GPS stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

