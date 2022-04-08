Comparing Landsea Homes (LSEA) and Its Peers

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.09 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.18

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.32, indicating that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Landsea Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 387 1512 1374 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.57%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

