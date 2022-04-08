Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $698.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

