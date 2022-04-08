National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

