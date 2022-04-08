National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 10,810 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 84.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,104,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 964,206 shares during the period.

SABR stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

