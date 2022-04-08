National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,631 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.