National Bank of Canada FI Invests $91,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 106.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSD opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

