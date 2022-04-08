National Bank of Canada FI Invests $88,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

