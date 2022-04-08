Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

