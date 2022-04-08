Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.
OTC:MCRZF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Mincor Resources has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
