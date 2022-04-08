Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mincor Resources (OTC:MCRZF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

OTC:MCRZF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Mincor Resources has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini Nickel mine located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

