Strs Ohio Has $102,000 Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme ( NASDAQ:CRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.