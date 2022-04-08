Strs Ohio Purchases 2,700 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,507 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $44,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

