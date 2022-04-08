Strs Ohio Trims Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. Home Point Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

