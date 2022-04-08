G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

