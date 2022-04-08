Strs Ohio Sells 1,510 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.29.

Shares of W stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.