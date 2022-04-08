Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. Life Time Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

