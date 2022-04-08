Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $871.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

