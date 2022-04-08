Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

