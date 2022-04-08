Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

