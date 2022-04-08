Strs Ohio Raises Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 430.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $13.65 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 2.38.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

