Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

