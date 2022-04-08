Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells $1,763,235.25 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.