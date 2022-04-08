Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,546,776.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

CPE stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

