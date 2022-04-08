Ian Middlemas Acquires 2,800,000 Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY) Stock

Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY – Get Rating) insider Ian Middlemas purchased 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$985,600.00 ($741,052.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 30.97.
Berkeley Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)
