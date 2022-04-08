Ian Middlemas Acquires 2,800,000 Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY) Stock

Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY – Get Rating) insider Ian Middlemas purchased 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$985,600.00 ($741,052.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 30.97.

Get Berkeley Energia alerts:

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.