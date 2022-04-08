Morgan Stanley Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $72.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Visteon by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

