Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCNNF shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

