Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of American Public Education worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

