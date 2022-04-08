Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.75 and a 1 year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

