Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

