MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

MAG stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

