Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
SHC stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sotera Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
