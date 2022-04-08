Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.50

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 29391515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after buying an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,936,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,728,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

