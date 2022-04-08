Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.09

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as low as C$5.04. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 287,396 shares trading hands.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.09.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

