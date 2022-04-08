XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.58

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.74. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 31,083 shares.

XBIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 722.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 13.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

