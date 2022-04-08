XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.58

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.74. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 31,083 shares.
XBIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.45.
XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
