Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after buying an additional 793,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,611,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 122,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,063 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 370,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

