MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 14,117,646 Shares

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,117,646 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $1.41 on Friday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

