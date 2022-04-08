Michael J. Arougheti Sells 26,879 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ares Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.